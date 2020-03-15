Dragon Ball Super: Where Can Broly Go Next?

Dragon Ball took a bold step when it brought Broly into the canon a few years back. When the first film inspired by Dragon Ball Super went live, fans were cautious with their excitement as they knew Broly would be the film's big villain. Sure, Freeza would have a part in the scheme, but Broly was put on the main stage to the chagrin of many. However, the film's careful approach to Broly turned the villain into a favorite, and it has left fans begging a certain question...

Alright, so Broly is a hero now... but what's next for the big guy?

Of course, Toei Animation and Shueisha are keeping all things Broly secret. There is no Dragon Ball Super on air anymore, and the manga is plowing on with a totally different arc. Still, fans want to know where Broly could go next in the franchise, and there are three major options they need to consider:

New Arc: In the perfect world, Broly will make a comeback on the small screen with an entirely new arc. Dragon Ball will surely continue with one series or another, and it has room to include Broly now that the hero is fully canon. The last time fans saw Broly, the Saiyan was off with Cheelia training to get his power under control. Goku and Broly made truce there, and fans would love to see an arc where the Saiyans reunited and fought a threat on the same side.

TV Rehash: If Dragon Ball Super needs a bit of filler room before its next TV show gets going, it does have room with Broly. Back in the day, the anime went live with two arcs back-to-back which Dragon Ball Z films first created. The next anime could do the same with Broly, but the question remains whether any new content would be added to the small-screen breakdown.

Nothing: The other option fans have to get used is that Broly might be done for. There is no promise the Saiyan will return or be featured in a full-on arc. While the option seems too good to pass up, Dragon Ball has missed out on bigger opportunities, so fans better brace themselves for the worst case scenario should Broly never reappear in the anime.

Where would you like to see Broly go next? Do you think he'll pop back up in Dragon Ball Super? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

