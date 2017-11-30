Akira Toriyama Reveals The First Super Saiyan God’s Origins And Identity

If there's one thing to know about Dragon Ball, it is that it's complicated. Over the years, Akira Toriyama's has crafted an intense world for his iconic series, and things just got a bit more rich. In a recent interview, Toriyama finally opened up about the very first Super Saiyan God, and the story is a rather interesting one.

This week, Saikyo Jump began sharing bits of an interview it conducted with Toriyama about Dragon Ball. It was there the creator opened up about original Super Saiyan God, and fans discovered the man's name was Yamoshi.

"Very long ago, before Planet Vegeta was the Saiyans' planet, there was a man named Yamoshi who had a righteous heart despite being a saiyan. He and his five comrades started a rebellion, but he was cornered by warriors and became a Super Saiyan for the first time, though his transformation and fearsome fighting style shocked the other Saiyans," Toriyama revealed after being asked about the mysterious figure.

"Outnumbered, Yamoshi eventually wore himself out and was defeated, but this was only the beginning of his legend. Afterwards, Yamoshi's spirit wandered in continuous search of six righteous-hearted Saiyans, seeking a new savior: Super Saiyan God."

Until this interview arrived, fans only knew the basics about the Super Saiyan God originator. Shenron once told the Z-Fighters in Battle of Gods that a Super Saiyan God tried to correct his evil-hearted brethren on Planet Vegeta, but his attempt failed. The legend was passed down for generations until it reached Freeza, and the idea of a Super Saiyan God is one of the reason the tyrant chose to kill off the race. There is no record of what happened to Yamoshi after he began his search for more righteous Saiyans, but there is always time for Toriyama to fill in that hole.

After all, Dragon Ball Super does need more saga ideas; If there's a story fans want to see drawn out, it would be this one. There's always a chance Yamoshi could still be out there searching for a pure-hearted Saiyan like Goku to receive his blessing, and the Universe 7 hero would be happy to receive such a gift.

