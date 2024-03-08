France's President Emmanuel Macron Honors Dragon Ball And Akira Toriyama

The world is at a loss when it comes to Akira Toriyama's passing, with various anime fans and creators sharing memories of Dragon Ball and how Toriyama's works influenced their lives. In honoring the deceased manga artist, China even took the opportunity to share a message promoting Toriyama's work via their Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Now, a world leader has shared their thoughts as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, not only spoke about Toriyama's death but shared unique art that he has in his collection.

Here's the direct message that China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative had to say when it came to Akira Toriyama's passing at the age of 68, "We express our deep condolences for the passing of Mr. Akira Toriyama and express our sincere condolences to his family. Mr. Toriyama is a famous cartoonist. His works are also very popular in China. We noticed that many Chinese netizens also expressed condolences for his death. We hope and believe that more knowledgeable people in Japan will actively participate in Sino-Japanese cultural exchanges."

France Loves Dragon Ball

Emmanuel Macron shared art from Dragon Ball Z, specifically of Goku in Super Saiyan 3 and Kid Buu. Alongside the art is an original sketch from Akira Toriyama, focusing on the shonen hero surrounded by the Dragon Balls. Macron's translated message reads as such, "To Akira Toriyama and his millions of fans who grew up with him."

À Akira Toriyama et ses millions de passionnés qui ont grandi avec lui.



鳥山明と何百万もの彼の愛好家へ。 pic.twitter.com/0AAvVxUuj6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 8, 2024

Dragon Ball's Official Website made the announcement that Akira Toriyama had passed, shocking the world and leaving fans in mourning, "Dear Friends and Partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

