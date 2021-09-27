Dragon Ball: Frieza Takes Over Japan with One Wild Billboard

Dragon Ball is on a roll these days, and it isn’t hard to see why. With a new film in the works, all eyes are on Goku and Vegeta as they continue their journey in the Dragon Ball Super manga. This doesn’t even mention the Dragon Ball games out today, and one of them is getting tons of attention overseas. That is because Frieza is taking over an iconic billboard in Japan, and his promo is as cool as it is terrifying.

The publicity stunt went live in Tokyo not long ago, and fans have hit the Internet to share videos of Frieza’s takeover. As you can see below, one of the city’s most famous billboards has been given a Dragon Ball makeover with the tyrant front and center.

https://twitter.com/guernicass4/status/1441268796392570889?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The villain is shown in his final form as he leans forward to put citizens under his command. Of course, Dragon Ball fans know better than to cross Frieza, and this sign does a great job at sparking fear in fans. After all, the quick promo does some 3D trickery to make it appear as if Frieza is really reaching out to fans from above, and the effect is pretty impressive even through video.

Of course, you might be wondering what this ad is all about. The stunt was made to promote Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, a popular mobile game based on Akira Toriyama’s hit anime. The game just hit a new milestone with its total downloads, so it makes sense for Frieza to gloat. So if any of you players are reading this, you should maybe log on and knock the villain down a few pegs…

What do you think of this Dragon Ball billboard? Do you want this promo to make its way stateside? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.