Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Sees Vegeta Fuse With Marvel’s Web-Slinger

With Vegeta recently revealing a brand new transformation in Ultra Ego within the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, the Saiyan Prince has been gaining quite a few headlines. However, not to be outdone, Marvel’s resident web-slinger is prepping fans to re-enter the world of the MCU with its upcoming film, Spider-Man No Way Home, which is set to bring back quite a few characters from previous Spidey franchises. One Cosplayer however has decided to slam both characters together to create your friendly neighborhood Saiyan via a fusing of Vegeta and Spider-Man.

Spider-Man, or any of the characters of the Marvel Universe, have yet to have an official crossover with the Z Fighters, but you’d be surprised that Peter Parker, his fellow Avengers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy did have an official crossover with the behemoths of Attack On Titan in a previous story. Printed as “Attack On Avengers,” the special one-shot crossover saw heroes of the Marvel Universe rising up to defend New York City from a Titan attack in 2014. While the story itself saw the two universes collide for a brief moment, no further crossovers between the two franchises took place.

Instagram Cosplayer Spidey Wu shared this spot on cosplay that traded in Spider-Man’s sense of great responsibility for Saiyan Pride, by blending the armor of Vegeta with the costume of Marvel’s resident web-head, making for a cool combo that would definitely be worthy of the fusion dance:

In the pages of the Marvel Comics, Spidey is about to see a serious change in his normal nighttime patrolling, with Peter Parker seemingly injured in battle and being replaced by his clone, Ben Reilly. With No Way Home bringing back a number of the original foes of Spider-Man from years past, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, 2021 is set to be a big year for the popular Marvel superhero.

What do you think of this fusion of Vegeta and Spider-Man? What other Marvel characters would you love to see fused with the strongest warriors of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise?