Dragon Ball Asked HR Experts to Rank How Awful Frieza Would Be As a Boss

It is no secret that Frieza is a terrifying guy. From the day the character was introduced, Dragon Ball has emphasized the villain's worst traits. Tyrannical and coldhearted, Frieza embodies some of the worst traits a person can have, and they only become worse when you remember Frieza is the boss to thousands of warriors. Those soldiers may have the galaxy's worst boss, and to confirm as much, the team behind Dragon Ball asked an HR expert to weigh in.

The research comes courtesy of the Dragon Ball Official Site as the webpage posted a lengthy interview the other day. It was there Jun Nakahara, a Human Resources author from Japan, sat down to talk about Frieza's leadership abilities. And while everyone agreed the man was insane, Nakahara says Frieza is a better leader than we give him credit for.

Paging Mr. Frieza

When asked whether Frieza is a suitable leader, the HR expert confessed the man meets the three top tenants any good leader showcases. "There are three things that are vital in order to get people to do what you want: give clear orders, remain consistent, and explain yourself logically. I would say Frieza fulfills these requirements to a T," he shared. "Relaying your orders concisely is also important. That doesn't mean trying to relay everything in one sentence, but rather making each order short and to the point. That makes it easy to get even inexperienced subordinates to fall in line."

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Reintroduces Beast Gohan in New Art | Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Super Saiyan 3 Goku in New Promo | Dragon Ball: Step Into Frieza's Ride With This $200 Pod Plush

However, no amount of leadership training can cover up Frieza's ruthless personality. While the man is an ideal leader in many ways, his moral corruption negates most of the wins. "If we look at how Frieza talks and behaves on a purely superficial level, you could certainly call him a "great leader," Nakahara says.

"If you boil it down, Frieza's management style is Machiavellian at its core. He'll do anything and everything to achieve his goals. I believe his words, actions, and behavior all point to someone who is narcissistic and a psychopath. In psychology, someone with Machiavellian, narcissistic, and psychopathic traits has a personality that's known as a "dark triad": someone who delights in the pain and suffering of others. Needless to say, this is not something that should be encouraged or aspired to in any way."

Clearly, there are pros and cons to any leadership style, and Frieza's has more pitfalls than most. It is impossible to think of a worse motivator for workers than the fear of death. So if you ever considered working for the Frieza Force, you might want to think again...

Would you even dare work under Frieza just for the experience? Or would calling Bulma the boss be better? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.