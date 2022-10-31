Dragon Ball: Fly Like Frieza With This $200 Pod Plush

Dragon Ball has put out some wild merchandise over the years, and of course, fans have gone to extremes just to nab them. From life-sized statues to fine jewelry and beyond, the hit series has peddled lots of pricey goods. And now, it seems Frieza is about to put out his own top-shelf collectible that fans are already vying after.

As you can see below, Dragon Ball is about to put out a special piece of furniture, and it is all about Frieza. The character's iconic hover pod is being transformed into a beanbag of sorts. So if you have a few extra hundred dollars on hand, listen up!

Dragon Ball Z: Frieza Pod Cushion by Premium Bandai!



Price: 29,700 yen ($201.4)

Delivery starts: February 2023 pic.twitter.com/bNQp8J4FgZ — Hype (@DbsHype) October 31, 2022

The Goods Explained

According to Dengeki, Dragon Ball is putting out a $210 USD pod plush that mimics the one Frieza rides around in. The black-gold pod will be made out of a cushy interior and plush cover perfect for napping. With a soft cushioned bottom, the pod will be like a beanbag in size, but fans will be able to slip into the plush for warmth. And if you want to work or watch television while inside, the pod will come with a touchscreen sleeve for your electronic device.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Black Frieza an Anime Makeover | Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up Frieza's Next Plot

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out over this wild merchandise, and many want to pre-order one ASAP. Currently, Premium Bandai is set to release this pod in February, and no word has been given on a global release. But if this pod is sold in the U.S., you can bet buyers will flock to it in seconds flat.

What do you think about this wild piece of merchandise? Do you want to bring this big pod plush home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.