Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Gohan Beast Art

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters earlier this year, bringing back a new iteration of the classic villains in the Red Ribbon Army that first got their start in the original series that started Goku's journey to become one of the strongest warriors in the universe. What the latest Shonen film also introduced was new transformations for Piccolo and Gohan, with the former receiving new forms in "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo" and the latter hitting a new plateau of power in "Gohan Beast". Now, the Shonen franchise has released a new look at Gohan's current ultimate form.

Gohan achieved his "Beast Form" thanks to his fight against a new iteration of Cell, dubbed "Cell Max", which was created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army in an effort to take down the Z-Fighters. While this version of the Dragon Ball Z villains was far more powerful than his previous incarnation, Cell Max didn't have anywhere near the tactical genius of his former self, instead roaring like a kaiju as he fought against Gohan and his friends. With the giant villain coming exceptionally close to killing Piccolo, Gohan had a moment much like his awakening of Super Saiyan 2, allowing him to access the power known as Gohan Beast.

Gohan Beast Mode

Currently, Dragon Ball Super has been hyping up its next manga arc, which will focus on Goten and Trunks prior to the events that took place during Super Hero. With this upcoming storyline set as a prequel to the Shonen film, it might be some time before we see Gohan's newest transformation introduced to the manga proper. With the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc introducing Frieza's new form, "Black Frieza", it will be interesting to see how Gohan's new power stacks up in comparison to the alien despot's latest transformation.

Do you think Gohan's Beast form is his greatest transformation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.