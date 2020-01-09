Dragon Ball Shares First-Look at Galick Gun Vegeta Funko Pop

Dragon Ball has more collectibles under its belt than fans can keep straight. As the series only grows, more and more merchandise is being pumped out by the day. Funko is one of the companies keeping a tight grip on its Dragon Ball license, and it seems the brand will roll out yet another figure soon.

Not long ago, Chalice Collectibles went live with an announcement for netizens. The company announced it will begin selling yet another exclusive Dragon Ball Funko. The figure will bring Galick Gun Vegeta to life, and one look at the Pop will convince fans to put down a pre-order.

Currently, you can pre-order the figure over at Chalice Collectibles’ site. Each Pop will run you $20 USD which will be charged immediately upon buying. The figure is expected to ship out in March 2020, and there is a one-in-six chance your order will be a Chase variant. That means the Vegeta Pop will be metallic, and give any collectors a bit more resale value.

As you can see above, the Pop is one of the cooler ones for Vegeta. The character is on a stand as Vegeta hovers in pose. With his legs kicked out, the Saiyan has his arms close to chest as he charges up a Galick Gun. Some yellow tendrils can be seen behind Vegeta as he powers his ki blast, and the metallic variants look much the same save for its shiny sheen.

If you want to add this Dragon Ball figure to your collection, then you can pre-order it here. You can also check out other Funko Pops like Fused Zamasu and more here.

