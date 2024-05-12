Demon Slayer Season 4 Opening Released: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, baby! Over in Japan, the team behind ufotable and Aniplex have come together for an epic premiere. Demon Slayer season four has posted its first episode, and the premiere brings a new opening to the anime. So if you want to see what the Hashira Training arc is doing, read on!

As you can see below, the opening for Demon Slayer season four is live, and it teases the highs and lows of the Hashira Training arc. We are united with all of our faves as the Demon Slayer Corps prepares for all-out war. Now that Nezuko can withstand sunlight, it is just a matter of time before Muzan tries to take the girl. And when he does, the Survey Corps will be happy to intervene.

In this new Demon Slayer opening, the team at ufotable put careful consideration into each scene as we meet our current Hashira. The reel is also choreographed to a solid track courtesy of Hyde. The artist teamed with My First Story to create the song "Mugen" for season four, so Demon Slayer fans can decide whether this track ranks with the anime.

If you are not familiar with Demon Slayer and its previous openings, you can find them easily enough. The hit series is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Demon Slayer's statue, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself."

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer opening? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!