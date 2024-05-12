Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Marks a Devastating Death

Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to make us hurts. From epic cliffhangers to last-minute revelations, the series is a master when it comes to toying with emotions. We've seen this truth play out time and again as creator Gege Akutami isn't afraid to kill off characters. And this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 ends with a devastating death that has left Yuji at a low.

If you are caught up with with the manga, well – this revelation will come as no surprise. Jujutsu Kaisen is continuing its fight with Sukuna and Yuji as each blow kicks things up a notch. With the fate of Megumi and the world on the line, Yuji has found himself countering Sukuna time and again. This week, that pattern nearly failed as Sukuna's Divine Flame promised to eradicate Yuji, but Choso intervened to save his brother at the cost of his own life.

So yes, that is right. Choso sacrificed his life to save Yuji, leaving the older brother to bid farewell to Yuji in an emotional scene.

As Choso was fading away in Sukuna's fire, the man did get a chance to speak with Yuji. The latter, who was obviously distraught, could only listen as Choso passed on his love. "Sorry, I wasn't a good teacher. I'm more the instinctive type," he shared before adding: "Thank you, Yuji... for being my little brother."

Once Sukuna's attack ended, Choso was all but cremated, leaving Yuji alone on the battlefield. It seemed the sorcerer was entirely alone, but it did not take long for our hero to find back up. Yuji's best-friend-slash-brother wasn't going to leave him hanging, after all. In the final pages of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, Jujutsu Kaisen welcomed Aoi Todo to the battlefield. So at last, it seems the two are about to showdown with Sukuna.

If you want to catch up on all things Jujutsu Kaisen, don't sweat it! The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. And for the anime? You can find seasons one and two of Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

