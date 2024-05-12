Mob Psycho 100 Creator Revisits Mob in New Sketch

It has been awhile since the world has heard from Mob Psycho 100. The manga and web comic have been done for some time, and it was in 2022 that Mob Psycho 100 ended its anime run. To date, the supernatural series remains a fave with fans, and creator ONE does revisit the franchise on occasion. And today, the Mob Psycho 100 artist did just that with a special new sketch of Shigeo Kageyama.

As you can see below, ONE hit up social media with a new sketch today, and it puts Mob Psycho 100 center stage. The art focuses on our faves as we see Mob diving forward while his mentor Reigen watches on. It seems the boy is reaching towards a sign celebrating his birthday.

After all, Mob Psycho 100 made it clear that Mob's birthday falls on May 12th. Even if the series is done, ONE isn't about to let the date pass without some kind of celebration. And of course, fans are welcomed to join in by revisiting Mob Psycho 100.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, you can always find the manga on the Shonen Jump app courtesy of Viz Media. As for the anime, Crunchyroll and Hulu have the show available both subbed and dubbed. So for more info on Mob Psycho 100, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones!"

Have you checked out Mob Psycho 100 recently at all?