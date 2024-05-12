Jujutsu Kaisen: Juju Fest 2024 Announced With Special Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot on its plate these days. While the manga puts forward epic updates weekly, the anime is holding it own against some serious competition. When it comes to shonen series, few anime are as big as Jujutsu Kaisen right now. The anime has more on the horizon, and now, we're being teased with a big update on the series courtesy of Juju Fest 2024.

Yes, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a summer festival. The annual event promises to gather fans of Jujutsu Kaisen in Japan, and its first poster has gone live.

Jujutsu Kaisen 'Jujufest 2024' Key Visual and Promotional Page in Issue #24.



The event, featuring live performances with anime artists and voice actors, is scheduled for August 25th, 2024. https://t.co/HCsCGBY9TH pic.twitter.com/O9u82tv0Bx — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 12, 2024

As you can see below, the key visual for Juju Fest 2024 has plenty of heart. We are shown a number of characters from Gojo to Todo and Mahito. The entire gang is here whether they're friends or foe. Even a young version of Gojo can be spotted in the visual, so this poster is pulling for every part of Jujutsu Kaisen we've seen on screen.

Currently, Juju Fest 2024 is keeping its schedule close to heart, but we do know when it will kickstart. The event will go down on August 25th in Japan. The event, as always, will gather the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen for special live performances. In the past, Juju Fest has ended with big announcements regarding the anime, so fans are hoping August comes through for Jujutsu Kaisen.

After all, the anime left fans hanging a serious tease last year. Jujutsu Kaisen season two came to an end in December 2023, and it posted a teaser before bowing out. It was there MAPPA Studios confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen is going to adapt the Culling Game arc, but we've gotten no word on the project since. It would be appropriate for such an update to debut at Juju Fest 2024. So as we wait for August, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen can revisit the series however they see fit.

If you are not familiar with Gege Akutami's hit series, no sweat! You can read up on the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen for all the details:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this new Jujutsu Kaisen update?