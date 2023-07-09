This Dragon Ball Gender Reveal Is Fit For a Saiyan

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in that time, its earliest fans have grown families of their own. The kids who binged Dragon Ball Z after school are full adults now, after all. For many, their love of Dragon Ball lives on, and now one fan is going viral after putting the anime center stage at a gender reveal party.

The post comes from TikTok courtesy of dulce.mogollan and has amassed well over a million views. As you can see below, the fan shared a cute video highlighting their gender reveal party this summer. The video shows the entire event was Dragon Ball-themed, but none of the decorations can compare with the Shenron centerpiece.

After all, the Shenron head was made custom and looks like a piñata from afar. However, the paper mâché build isn't filled with candy but with smoke signals. The video shows the party's happy couple tugging on a string tied to Shenron at one point, and it triggers the smoke to rise. Shortly after the string is pulled, the Dragon Ball serpent is seen blowing pink smoke, so it seems this cute couple will be welcoming a girl to their family.

If you head over to dulce.mogollan's page, you can find other videos of the Dragon Ball party, and they give us close-ups of Shenron. The DIY project is impressive and just one of several handmade items for the party. After all, it seems the dragon balls themselves were made for the event, and other symbols from Dragon Ball were used to decorate the reveal.

Obviously, this kind of party is an anime fan's dream, and it is certainly unique for a gender reveal. TikTok is loving the Dragon Ball tribute, and users are wishing this family the best as they prepare for their daughter's arrival. Dragon Ball has shown just how hard it is to raise a family as Goku struggled with his two tikes. These days, Vegeta and Gohan are now experiencing the joys of being a girl dad. And judging by the anime, it seems the pair are smitten with Bulla and Pan.

What do you think about this adorable Dragon Ball reveal? Is the anime missing out on the gender reveal trend or...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!