My Adventures With Superman Creators Talk Dragon Ball Z Similarities

My Adventures With Superman will be the next animated adventure for the Man of Steel and his fellow Metropolis denizens. Planning to air on Adult Swim on July 7th, the new series has garnered attention from anime fans thanks in part to its anime-inspired opening. In a new interview, one of the producers responsible for the upcoming series focusing on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen has compared the animated show to the adventures of the Z-Fighters from Dragon Ball Z.

Producer Jake Wyatt broke down how the creators of the Adult Swim series are fans of Toonami, "All of us here, and then almost our entire crew, except for a few of the younger people, are Toonami generation, right? So anime was new and exciting and fresh when we were in middle and high school. And it was available on American television for the first time ever. You didn't have to buy a VHS from a scary guy at an Otaku convention, which some of us have done from time to time."

(Photo: Warner Bros & Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super-Man

Wyatt even confirmed that Producer Josie Campbell brought in creators on the series to watch the Dragon Ball series, "Those were the action cartoons that we were into, and those were some of the interpretations of superheroes we were into. And then the younger artists are all the pirate generation. They are the lawless, who got everything off of, I don't even know what dark applications they used. So the anime stuff is there visually. And then in the writer's room, Josie had everybody over to watch Dragon Ball."

Josie Campbell then remarked on Clark Kent's start in the series as having less power, but eventually discovering his true abilities as Krypton's Last Son in a similar vein as Son Goku's journey in the shonen series, "Some part of me is delighted because we're Dragon Ball fans, so we're like, 'Yeah, give us a new power. Give us a new color, man."

My Adventures With Superman will see actor Jack Quaid taking on the Man of Steel with actors Alice Lee playing Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid taking on the role of Jimmy Olsen. While the series will premiere on Adult Swim, each episode of the series will be released on MAX the following day. With the eternal debate of "Goku Vs. Superman" remaining a part of pop culture, perhaps this series will give us a better idea of Clark's chances.

Via IGN