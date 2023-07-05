Dragon Ball Artist Goes Viral Thanks to Cell's Best Portrait Yet

For quite some time, Dragon Ball fans wondered whether one of the biggest villains of Dragon Ball Z would make a return. Thanks to the recently released Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans were presented with a new iteration of Cell in Cell Max. While far from the original iteration of the shonen villain, Cell Max was created by the new Red Ribbon Army and was far more powerful than his predecessor. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to bring back "Perfect Cell" with an astonishing portrait.

While Cell Max left his mark on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the villain is looking to make his debut in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. As the shonen series continues to re-tell the story of the successful movie, Cell Max won't be the only major element that will hit the manga. Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast might arrive as soon as the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, with the previous installment starting the battle between Goku's son and the Gamma twins. While Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro have yet to confirm how many more additional chapters this re-telling of the movie will have, some of the biggest moments of the film are about to arrive in the manga.

Dragon Ball: Cell's Return

As many Dragon Ball fans discovered, Super Hero gave us a new iteration of Cell that looked far closer to his second form rather than his "Perfect" one. The decision was made to give the new giant take on the classic villain a makeover thanks to Akira Toriyama's love of Cell's second form that he received following his absorption of Android 17. With Cell Max dying at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the chances of the antagonist joining the side of the Z-Fighters ala Frieza and Buu seems unlikely.

While Dragon Ball Super's manga has continued to churn out new chapters on a monthly basis, the future of the anime adaptation is anyone's guess. At present, Toei Animation hasn't confirmed a return of the television series and/or any future movies that will expand on the Z-Fighters' universe. Needless to say, Dragon Ball's anime return would make for one of the biggest anime stories when it is confirmed.

Do you want to see Perfect Cell return to the Dragon Ball series? How do you think Cell Max stacks up to his predecessor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.