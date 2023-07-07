Dragon Ball Super: Is The Manga Wrong For Revisiting Super Hero?

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga arc has followed along with the successful film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the arc that arrived prior focused on Goten and Trunks taking on the role of their city's latest crime fighters, the recent storyline is one that many have seen play out on the silver screen. Keeping this in mind, was it ultimately a mistake that the manga takes the opportunity to revisit the movie's story?

Dragon Ball Super's manga is now at the final battle of Super Hero, seeing Gohan arrive at the Red Ribbon Army's headquarters. As the Gamma androids stand in the Z-Fighters way, Cell Max has yet to make his presence known but will surely leave a mark as he did in the movie. The argument for why the manga should cover the movie's material is that the printed story can flesh out some of the events and offer some moments that were otherwise unseen. The retelling also allows Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro the opportunity to make some changes to the film, such as further explaining Vegeta's new training technique before the Saiyan Prince finally claimed victory against Goku.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Should We Super Hero?

An argument against the Dragon Ball Super manga treading familiar ground is that what is brought to the table simply might not warrant the re-tread. While we were given a little more insight into the likes of Vegeta, Piccolo, and Krillin, it also means that manga readers need to wait that much longer for a new arc. Considering the big finale of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, fans have been dying to see what happens next when it comes to one specific villain.

Frieza arrived in the final chapter of the Granolah Arc, not only taking down the main antagonists in the Heeters, but revealing that he was the new strongest being in the universe thanks to his ultimate form, "Black Frieza". The longer we stay focused on Super Hero, the longer we are deprived of Black Frieza, which many manga readers can find an issue.

Do you think that Dragon Ball Super's manga should have re-told the story of Super Hero? What has been the best new addition to the movie that the manga added? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.