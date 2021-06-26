Dragon Ball GT Art Imagines Super Saiyan 4 Gohan

✖

Dragon Ball Grand Tour might not be thought of as one of the greatest entries in the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, but it introduced the world to a transformation that remains a fan-favorite to this day in the ape-like form known as Super Saiyan 4. While Goku and Vegeta were the only Saiyans in the outside of continuity series to achieve this unique transformation, one fan artist has imagined what Gohan might have looked like if he was also able to tap into the power of the Saiyans and grow some red fur to accompany the power boost.

While Gohan might never officially transform into a Super Saiyan 4, he has managed to do so in the anime of Dragon Ball Heroes. The arcade game, which spawned the spin-off known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, had a number of animated sequences that accompanied a number of their updates throughout the years, often introducing characters and transformations that fans might never have seen take place in the main series. During one such introduction, we had the opportunity to see what Son Gohan would look like wielding this ancient power, blowing a number of fans' minds when it first debuted to help push the game.

Twitter Fan Artist Erren Van Duine gave fans a new look at Gohan wielding the power of Super Saiyan 4, capturing the power and menace of the form in a Z Fighter that has realized the best way to protect his family is to get back into fighting form:

In the spin-off animated series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, both Goku and Vegeta from the Time Patrol have shown that they have the ability to transform into Super Saiyan 4s, with a new transformation being given to them in the form of Limit Breaker. While Gohan has yet to play a major role in the anime series so far, the Space-Time War is hinting that the son of Goku is set to return and help his father in the battle against Fuu and the various villains that are threatening the universe.

Do you want to see Gohan achieve the power of Super Saiyan 4? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.