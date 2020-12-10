Dragon Ball: Here's the Actor Who Inspired Super Saiyan 4 Goku

✖

Dragon Ball fans tend to have a favorite Super Saiyan form, and the fandom has shown the fourth one increasing love over the years. While Dragon Ball GT might have disappointed most fans, some of its arcs had their high points. One of these highlights was the debut of Super Saiyan 4, but do you know where the big transformation first came from?

Well, it seems the main character designer on Dragon Ball GT does. Thanks to a translation from Herms98, fans have been told where Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru sourced inspiration for Super Saiyan 4. It turns out the design is rooted in a traditional Japanese art form, so you will want to brush up on your knowledge of ancient dances.

Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru (GT’s character designer) says Super Saiyan 4’s hair was inspired by the wigs worn by Kabuki actors for the Renjishi (連獅子, Two Lions) dance, which imitate a lion’s mane. SS4’s eyeliner was likewise inspired by Kumadori, Kabuki stage makeup. pic.twitter.com/iggWxFqzbk — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 9, 2020

According to the translation, Nakatsuru designed the Super Saiyan 4 hair after the wigs which Kabuki actors wore on stage. Specifically, the wigs were worn during the Renjishi dance, a tale of routine that sees actors imitate a lion's mane. As for the form's eyeliner look, that was inspired by a specific type of Kabuki stage makeup called Kumadori.

Clearly, Super Saiyan 4 has close ties to Japanese history, and this rooted aesthetic makes sense given the form itself. The power boost is so unique because it dips into the roots of the Saiyan race. Super Saiyan 4 helps bring forward the power of the Saiyan's inner ape. And should a fifth Super Saiyan form ever come to life, we can only hope it is this rooted in history as the last.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball tidbit? Do you like the Super Saiyan 4 design or...?