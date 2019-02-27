‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Sees A Favorite Pride Trooper Defeated

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ current arc is throwing the multiverse into chaos as the six villains of the Core Area seek to not only destroy the Omni-King, but destroy all the universes with a super weapon.

Along with a tease that the next episode will bring the fight to Universe 11’s Jiren, there has also been confirmation that the Evil Saiyan Cumber is stronger than Universe 11’s Toppo, who is seen utterly defeated at the end of Episode 8.

In the final minutes of Episode 8, Core Area’s Hearts is seen asking Hit who the strongest mortal in all the universes is. After finding out its Universe 11’s Jiren, he says they should pay them a visit. Then the episode cuts to a shot of Jiren standing against the Evil Saiyan Cumber with Toppo lying on the ground. While there was no shot of the action between Toppo and Cumber, it’s safe to presume that Jiren is jumping into the fray after seeing Toppo’s loss.

Jiren’s actions in Dragon Ball Super revealed that he tends to avoid unnecessary actions, but seeing Toppo so utterly defeated must have spurned him to fight. Cumber has proven in previous episodes how strong he could be, defeating Goku and Vegeta as well, but Toppo’s takedown is certainly a surprise.

Toppo is a God of Destruction candidate, and if he activated the Hakai power against Cumber, then that could mean that Cumber was even stronger than that. It’s an entirely different case from just knocking Toppo off a stage, so to see him so beaten without any rules holding him back is a pretty big deal.

Hopefully Episode 9 of the series will show off some of how that went down before going straight to the fight with Jiren. Then again seeing how Cumber does not seem to have any damage after fighting Toppo, the fight with Jiren is sure to be a fierce one.

Episode 8 of the promotional anime series is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

