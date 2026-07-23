Digimon Tamers Celebrates 25 Years By Bringing Back Its Biggest Characters

Like Pokémon, Digimon has existed as a franchise by expanding its reach across multiple media. While the Digital Monsters always seem to have a new anime adaptation that explores new sides to the Digi-verse, there are some storylines that have become fan-favorites since their release. In a wild twist, one beloved series has long held a special place in the hearts and minds of Digimon enthusiasts: Digimon Tamers. Tamers first premiered twenty-five years ago, brought to life by Toei Animation, and the company is more than happy to return to this universe via a celebratory reunion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Digimon Adventure introduced anime fans to separate generations of “Digi-Destined,” Digimon Tamers took on a brand new storyline with new characters attempting to tame digital monsters themselves. Focusing on a trio of trainers, Tamers took a decidedly darker approach to its story than its predecessors, leaning into the idea that Digimon had no qualms fighting anything they needed to in an effort to become stronger. The dark subject matter brought in plenty of fans into its storyline, as Digimon Tamers was more than willing to kill some of its characters to tell its tale. Toei Animation, to help ring in the occasion, has reunited the Tamers and Digimon alike for the first time in quite some time, and you can check out the new art below.

toei animation

Digimon Tamers’ Creator Speaks on The Series

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Alongside the new art that brings together Digital Monsters and trainers alike, the anniversary event also saw series writer Chiaki Konaka revisit the series. While you can check out the interview by clicking here, Konaka summed up her feelings on this fan-favorite take in the long-running Digimon franchise,

“Making it wasn’t always fun. There were many times when I struggled, and I think I was quite stubborn at the time. However, it was also a project that I was truly passionate about. I believe the staff also gave their all in their respective roles. There may be some differences between how anime is made now and how it is today, and my methods might be considered outdated by today’s standards. But sometimes things you didn’t understand when you watched something as a child look a little different when you rewatch it as an adult. If there’s still some of that kind of intrigue or depth left in “Tamers,” I would be very happy. Even after 25 years, it still remains in someone’s heart, and there are even people who discover it anew. That’s something I’m truly grateful for.”

Ironically enough, while there was never an official sequel to Digimon Tamers, there was a strange way that the series continued past the original finale. In 2002, a short film known as Digimon Tamers: Runaway Locomon acted as a follow-up to the original series, though this was the last time any anime sequels hit the screen. In 2018, an audio drama titled Digimon Tamers 2018 – Days -Information And The Unordinary- arrived, to eventually be followed by a brand new script, Digimon Tamers 2021, that was made by Konaha herself. The script saw the characters as elder teens and even had the original cast return to their roles for the special event that shared the performance with the attendees of DigiFes 2021. Unfortunately, no new series under the Tamers banner has been confirmed for the future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!