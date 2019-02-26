‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Confirms Jiren’s Debut

Dragon Ball Heroes is moving ahead with its big new arc, and the anime is ramping up its action to celebrate. Now, it looks like a familiar evil Saiyan is coming back into the picture, and it looks like Cumber will be facing his toughest opponent yet.



Sorry, Goku! You’re strong and all, yes — but Jiren is a different sort of threat, you know?

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes put out its latest episode, and it was there fans got a taste of what’s to come. Episode eight ended with a teaser alluding to Goku’s fate post-Prison Planet, and they were reunited with Jiren for good measure.

As you can see here, the promotional anime decided it was time to loop Jiren into the anime. Its latest episode features Jiren in his usual Pride Trooper outfit on what appears to be Universe 11. The hero is seen standing tall as Cumber towers across from his as his dark energy surges. On the ground, fans can see the likes of Toppo defeated, signaling how strong Cumber truly is.

“The strongest mortal,” a voice trails off in the episode. “Perhaps we should pay him a visit.”

As fans learn, the voice belongs to the Grand Priest, and the deity is hanging out with Goku. The pair decide it is time they visited this person, and it seems Jiren is the one being referred to.

Of course, fans are rather eager to see Jiren again, and it’s no secret why. The character made their debut in Dragon Ball Super during the ‘Tournament of Power’ arc. Fans watched as Jiren gave Goku a run for his money as the Pride Trooper schooled the Saiyan time after time. Eventually, Jiren was taken down thanks to the combined efforts of Goku, Freeza, and Android 17. So, netizens are hoping the Universe 11 hero will team up with Goku this time around rather than take him down.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

