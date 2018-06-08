‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Will Introduce New Planet

It looks like the Dragon Ball universe is about to get a bit bigger. Not only is a brand-new anime project set to join the franchise, but the series will bring up a new planet as well.

For those in the know, Dragon Ball Heroes is about to get a special anime. The show, which began as a video game, will be a super-short promotional anime centered around Goku and Vegeta. The project will adapt a story known as the ‘Prison Planet’ arc, and a synopsis for the anime confirms the new planet will be introduced.

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet,” the blurb reads.

As you can see, Future Trunks will be one of the first heroes to visit the Prison Planet, and he’ll have lots to discover there. The synopsis says the place is housed between universes, so there’s a chance even the likes of Beerus haven’t visited the spot. However, gamers will know a bit about the Prison Planet.

In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the Prison Planet is really a set of seven planets all chained together. One of them closely resembles Earth while another is similar to a planet found in Universe 3. The planet housing the prison made by Fu is found on Babari, a planet from Universe 10. According to lore, Babari has its own set of special Dragon Balls, and the relics are needed in order to leave the planet. So, fans should expect the anime to feature some sort of hunt for the new Dragon Balls at some point.

Need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

