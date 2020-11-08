Dragon Ball Heroes Special Shares Synopsis and Premiere Updates

✖

If you keep up with all things Dragon Ball, then you know the franchise has been busy as of late. The series is pushing forward with its manga as Moro and Goku are about to finish their clash in print. As for the anime, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the top player the PR anime has amassed an unlikely fanbase. Now, the series is about to celebrate all its fans in a big way, and an update on its special has just gone live.

Recently, Dragon Ball Heroes informed fans its PR anime will put out an anime special this month. The OVA will honor the tenth anniversary of its arcade game, and a synopsis has surfaced for the mysterious episode. You can read up on the blurb below (via Chronicles):

"This is a special episode that depicts the story of the hero avatars who has spent the last ten years with you. The hero avatars finally received a [power boost] to Ultra Instinct Omen. Challenge fiercer battles and continue to grow stronger with them!"

As you can see, there is a lot to unpack with this Dragon Ball Heroes synopsis. Not only does it confirm the special will be all about the avatars from the arcade game, but it will give the fighters a new power boost. They will all unlock Ultra Instinct, and it is this kind of canon-breaking fun that fans have come to enjoy.

Right now, fans can expect to check out this special sooner rather than later. An official date has gone live for the episode, and that is November 15. Dragon Ball Heroes will post the episode during an event in Japan before bringing the episode to fans worldwide on its Youtube.

Will you be tuning into this special...? Or is Dragon Ball Heroes not your style? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.