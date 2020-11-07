New Dragon Ball Domain Registered For Secret Project

✖

Dragon Ball Super's anime went on hiatus following the conclusion of the "Tournament of Power Arc" and since then, fans have been wondering when the Akira Toriyama series would be returning with a brand new anime, and it seems as if the pieces might just be falling into place as the franchise has registered new website domains for what might be a secret project. While the sites don't give any hints as to what the projects might be, as they are listed as "Dragon Ball Original", the rumors are already beginning to swirl with regards to what these new projects might be.

Jump Festa, the annual Shonen Jump event that normally harkens in a ton of new anime news for some of their biggest franchises, is approaching later this year, which could work as the perfect opportunity for the Shonen series of Dragon Ball to announce a return to the world of anime. With the Moro Arc in its final chapters in the manga, no one knows when the anime would return, or what material it will cover once it does, but rest assured that plenty have been waiting to once again see the return of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters.

Twitter User DBS Hype shared the news that the Dragon Ball franchise has registered two new domains, leading many to believe that the anime for the series might continue where it left off with the Tournament of Power Arc, exploring the current battle playing out against the energy absorbing wizard known as Moro:

2 new dragon ball domains have been updated recently.https://t.co/dAAML1Z9cchttps://t.co/m1IOEXikTV First one is registered by Shueisha & second by Hiroshi Saito (Suuri Keikaku Co. Ltd). Let’s see what happens with these domains. (Thanks to @SaikyoDevin for 2nd domain news). pic.twitter.com/TLsDih8dSk — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) November 7, 2020

Currently, the only anime running for the Dragon Ball franchise is the spinoff series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which explores the current Z Fighters meeting up with their "Xeno-verse" counterparts to take on the demonic scientist known as Fuu. Jump Festa will be virtual this year and plans to dive into a number of series that have become some of the biggest in the world of anime!

What do you think these two new Dragon Ball domains have been registered for?