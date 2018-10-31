‘Dragon Ball’ Releases Official SSJ4 Vegito Designs

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is nearing the climax of its short lived promotional anime series, and it seems like the fifth episode is going to have quite the explosive debut of a brand new Vegito form.

For fans who have wanted a closer look at Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, the series has officially revealed its design for the character on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Super Saiyan 4 Vegito already made its debut in the arcade game itself, fans are particularly excited to see this form in the promotional anime. Not only has Super Saiyan 4 has returned to the franchise thanks to the introduction of a Goku from another timeline, but Super Saiyan 4 will get a new spin after such a long wait.

In Dragon Ball GT, Goku and Vegeta fused into Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta so this will be a first for the anime. After seeing a new Vegito form in Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito, Dragon Ball Heroes will please even more fans with this Super Saiyan 4 form. But given how short each of the promotional episodes are, fans might not get to see this form for long.

Episode 5 of the promotional series is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito” and the translated synopsis reads as such, “As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”