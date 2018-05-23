New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Releases First Synopsis

If you need more Dragon Ball in your life, then you can look forward to this July. In just a couple months, the franchise will make a rather unexpected comeback as a super-short anime spin-off will go live. Toei Animation is slated to release a new anime titled Dragon Ball Heroes, and the very first synopsis of the show has been released.

And, yes — the whole series sounds as crazy as you would expect.

Not long ago, the official website for Dragon Ball Heroes updated its page with its synopsis. As you can see below, the blurb covers the contents of the show's first episode, and it looks like it will stay true to one of Dragon Ball Heroes' recent video game arcs:

"Goku and Vegeta set off to train where they're visited once more by Future Trunks. But, suddenly, Trunks vanishes and the mysterious man 'Fu' appears.

He says that Trunks is held at the uncharted Prison Planet built between the universes. To be freed, they must gather the Dragon Balls and expect endless, tremendous battles.

Will Goku and friends be able to reach Prison Planet and save Trunks?"

As you can see, the synopsis aligns neatly with the story of the "Prison Planet" arc from the Dragon Ball Heroes game. Fu will be introduced as a main antagonist, and the purple alien will take Future Trunks hostage. It will fall to Vegeta and Goku to save the boy, but they will run into a series of villains. The game has used baddies such as Cooler, Xeno Goku, Xeno Vegeta, and a mysterious Evil Saiyan who looks pretty terrifying in his strapped straightjacket.

What do you think about this first synopsis? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the "Battle of Gods" arc, "Revival of F" arc, the "Universe 6" arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the "Future Trunks" arc.