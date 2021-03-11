Dragon Ball Heroes Drops First Trailer for Next Arc: Watch

✖

Dragon Ball is moving ahead at full speed with its manga these days, but there is still an anime project keeping the series afloat online. Yes, the Dragon Ball Super show ended some time ago, but the insane world of Dragon Ball Heroes has been releasing its PR anime consistently since that finale. Now, it seems the show is ready to show out its new arc, and a trailer is here to show off the big mission.

The new trailer went live in Japan just ahead of the arc's debut on March 18. You can find the full clip below as this Dragon Ball promo focuses on all things Goku. If you did not know, this new Big Bang Mission has throw Goku into a brand-new universe, and it seems he will face some interesting obstacles in this strange world.

SDBH: Big Bang Mission 7 Opening. BM7 starts: March 18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/UevnbQ9uCB — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) March 11, 2021

As you can see above, the trailer shows Goku in this brand-new world, and he is faced with some familiar foes. Golden Freeza and Cooler show up to challenge the Saiyan, but he doesn't have to fight them alone. In the twist of fate, Hearts shows up out of nowhere with an assist, and the trailer continues from there.

The clip goes on to show off a mysterious masked Saiyan who seems to be none other than Goku Black. Finally, Dragon Ball Heroes leaves off on a Broly teaser. The Saiyan is shown fighting a man cloaked in a black robe, but fans think they might know who the fighter is. After all, the glimpse shown of his face looks a lot like Broly, so the Legendary Super Saiyan might get to fight himself shortly!

