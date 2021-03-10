Dragon Ball Fans Rank Its Best Female Characters in New Poll

✖

Dragon Ball has hundreds of characters under its belt these days, but the franchise hasn't treated its cast the same across the board. Some heroes have come to stick out more than others, and fans have welcomed those fighters into their list of favorites. For the heroines of Dragon Ball, this battle for the top spot is more decisive given the franchise's limited pool, but fans have made their preferences known in a new poll.

Over in Japan, Netorabo did a short survey with fans to figure out who the favorite female characters in Dragon Ball are. The poll earned thousands of responses, and it turns out Android 18 stands at the top of the list.

Recently, Netorabo conducted a survey of "Favorite Female Character in Dragon Ball" that received 2510 votes. Results: 1. #18-1037 2. Bulma-516 3. Videl-274 4. Launch-187 5. Chichi-149 6. Mai-101 7. Pan-95 8. Others-115

According to the final poll results, Android 18 crushed the competition with more than half the votes of second place. Bulma earned that number two spot while Videl clinched third. As for the fourth spot, the honor went to Launch despite his disappearance from the franchise. Chichi got herself bundled in fifth place while Mai and Pan took sixth and seventh respectively.

As you can see, some of the greatest heroines in Dragon Ball made this list. It is no surprise to see Android 18 secure first place given how powerful she is. Bulma's tenure with the series makes her a clear favorite with fans, but there are some surprising choices. The rise of Launch might take some by surprise given her leave from the franchise. And in the end, it seems girls like Kale and Caulifla failed to make the cut here.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball fan-poll? Do you agree with the results, or do they seem off to you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.