Dragon Ball Launches Official Global Website

Since premiering in the 1980s, Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball has taken many forms, with it perhaps most well known for its anime series of Dragon Ball Z and more recently Dragon Ball Super, and now the series has announced that a new global website will launch to bring together all the forms of the adventures of the Z Fighters. With fans waiting for an announcement regarding the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime, which came to a close following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, this upcoming site is sure to turn a few heads.

Aside from the main series of Dragon Ball Super, the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is attempting to fill the hole for those waiting for the grand return of Goku, Vegeta, and the other warriors of Akira Toriyama's series. Getting ready to jump into the "Space-Time War Arc", the anime series is looking to bring back some old favorites from the franchise including the likes of Cell, Cooler, Hearts, and other villains that have left an impression and attempted more than a few times to eliminate Goku and his pals. Needless to say, having one portal for everything Dragon Ball will certainly be seen as a boon to many fans of the Saiyans.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the details of the upcoming website that will launch in the near future and is looking to unite all things Dragon Ball under one banner, giving fans the opportunity to navigate this portal to everything that is the Z Fighters:

The 'Dragon Ball Official Site' has been announced officially! 🔥 The site will be available in 5 languages. It'll provide all the latest info on Dragon Ball. Launch date will be announced soon. Look forward to that 👀#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/BeazvD5yEH — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 6, 2021

Currently, Dragon Ball Super's manga is continuing to tell the story of Goku and his friends following the defeat of Moro in the Granolah The Survivor Arc. With the intergalactic bounty hunter having a bone to pick with Freeza and the Saiyan race, who were ultimately responsible for the destruction of his alien race, the Cerealians, it's clear that Granolah will have a big role to play in the future of the franchise.

Will you be checking out the Dragon Ball website when it launches? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans.