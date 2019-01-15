‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Pits Universe 6 in a Deadly War

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has begun a brand new arc in its promotional anime series, and as a result of an assault from a new team of powerful baddies, Universe 6 is on the path to destruction.

The latest episode of the series sees the start of Universe 6’s part of the war, and it’s already on the verge of being completely destroyed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest episode, which is currently live now, is titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, features return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites from Universe 6. The villains of the Core Area, who were released following the end of the Prison Planet arc, have begun a massive tirade to destroy the gods, and Universe 6 happens to be one of the first casualties.

Universe 6’s Hit, Caulifla, Kale, and Cabba are shown struggling against two members of the Core Area, Oren and Kamin. They share a similarity with the Dragon Ball GT Baby because they are actually two “Neo Machine Mutants” created by the Tuffles of Universe 6. Like in GT, these Tuffle creations are far too powerful for the four of them to handle as Universe 6’s strongest warriors are overpowered at every turn. Even someone as strong as Hit is having trouble against them.

It’s gotten so bad that their Supreme Kai even traveled to Universe 7 to ask for help, but the episode ends before fans can see just how much of a different Vegeta and Future Trunks make to the fight. But given that the next episode teases Universe 6’s destruction, it might get worse before it gets better.

Episode 8 of the anime is currently scheduled for a release in late February, and is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The synopsis reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.