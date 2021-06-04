Dragon Ball Reveals Cliffhanger Ending of Latest 'Heroes' Mission

✖

Dragon Ball Heroes' anime has helped fill the void for many fans of the Z Fighters as Dragon Ball Super remains on hiatus following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, and it seems as if the video game that the series is based on revealed a major cliffhanger that gives us an idea of allegiances within the "Space-Time War Arc". With the latest episode featuring Vegeta attaining a brand new transformation and Goku striking a partnership with Hearts to battle against Fu, Freeza, Cooler, and other villains from Dragon Ball's past, it's clear that Heroes is setting up a big new arc.

The Space-Time War Arc is set to bring back a good number of heroes and villains from the Shonen series, with the likes of the original Broly and Cell rounding out the roster of this latest Heroes storyline. Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans the opportunity to see a number of characters and transformations that might have otherwise never appeared in the main storyline, with the alternate timeline of the Xenoverse giving us the chance to see the likes of Super Saiyan 4 return to the world of anime. With the Goku and Vegeta of both realities gaining new techniques across the spin-off, it will be interesting to see what surprises are still in store for the Z Fighters.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared this recent cliffhanger ending from the arcade game of Dragon Ball Heroes, that gives fans a surprise ending wherein Cell seems to have joined the side of Goku and the Z Fighters, rescuing the Saiyan from a terrifying predicament:

#SDBH BM8 didn't have that good of a cliffhanger ending. Cell pops up outta nowhere and uses Instant Transmission (?) to rescue Goku and others as Planet Vegeta starts to explode.

RIP Planet Vegeta (again) pic.twitter.com/FYxhXIJGx4 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) June 3, 2021

Recently, Vegeta tested his strength against both Turles and Cumber and in doing so, achieved a brand new level of power that tapped into the strength of the Saiyans of the past and the evil that was within them. Learning a transformation that is dubbed "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Berserker Controlled", the prince of the Saiyans has taken a big step forward into closing the gap between himself and Goku in his Ultra Instinct form.

Do you think the anime will see Cell joining the Z Fighters during this latest arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.