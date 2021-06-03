Dragon Ball Drops Poster of Vegeta's New Berserk Form

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has filled the hole left by the absence of Dragon Ball Super's anime, with many fans enjoying the latest adventures of Goku and Vegeta as they navigate their way through the new universe created by the mad scientist Fuu, and a new image has given us a better look at the new transformation discovered by the prince of the Saiyans in the latest episode. The transformation, which is quite the mouthful when it is described as "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Berserker Controlled", hasn't been stacked up to Ultra Instinct yet, but it's certainly given Vegeta a significant boost.

In his battle against Cumber and Turles, Vegeta was able to come to grips with the past of the Saiyans, inheriting the new "evil transformation" as a result and defeating the two Saiyans that stood in his way. With the masked Saiyan staring on, who is revealed to actually be a resurrected Goku Black, it's clear that the Saiyan Prince gained this new transformation at just the right time. Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest storyline of the Space-Time War isn't anywhere close to wrapping up, with the anime hinting at the return of the likes of Cell and Gohan as the episodes march on.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared a number of cards used in the arcade video game Dragon Ball Heroes, that not only feature Gogeta, Vegito, and Goku Black in his Super Saiyan Rose form but gives us a better look at the new form of Vegeta that he recently acquired:

Currently, in Dragon Ball Super's manga, Vegeta isn't focusing on learning a transformation that ties into the past of the Saiyans but rather, is studying under Beerus in a bid to learn how to harness the power of the Gods of Destruction, hoping that it will give him the upper hand in the battle against the current strongest being in the universe, Granolah. While the intergalactic bounty hunter has yet to appear in Heroes, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if he made an appearance in the future of the spin-off.

Are you a fan of Vegeta's new form? Do you want to see the "Berserker" power make its way into the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.