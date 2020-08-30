Dragon Ball Goes In on Future Trunks' Super Saiyan God Transformation

✖

Dragon Ball has become one of the most iconic anime franchises in the world, and its legacy is being carried forward to this day. While the canon timeline has moved on with the manga, anime lovers have tuned in Dragon Ball Heroes on a monthly basis. These days, the show has its heroes fighting an array of villains, but Future Trunks caught everyone's eye with his latest appearance.

Over on Twitter, Dragon Ball fans captured the moment in question that turned Future Trunks into a hot topic. The scene took place after the hero had powered into his Super Saiyan 3 form. The over-powered state is one of the rarer forms in the anime these days, but Trunks used it well. Its bulky upgrade gave the hero the man-power needed to fight, but his next opponent required something a little more... delicate.

Of course, that is why Future Trunks decided it was time to go Super Saiyan God. The hero unlocked the power earlier in this arc, and fans were excited for Vegeta's son to explore the power. But as it turns out, fans found it hilarious when Trunks so seamlessly went from SSJ3 to SSG.

This transformation was really one of the best ones in DB!😍#SDBH

pic.twitter.com/Akx1LhrcMH — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 27, 2020

As one netizen put it, the conflicting scene forced Trunks to grow eyebrows in a flash. The boy went from having long blond hair to a cropped red cut in mere seconds. His face was also slimmed down, and Trunks' regained his eyebrows as they always disappear when in SSJ3 mode. This switch-a-roo really shows how far Trunks has come over the years. And if Vegeta or Xeno Vegeta aren't impressed by that, well - Bulma will surely teach them a lesson.

What do you think of this transformation? Do you think the canon timeline needs to give Trunks a Super Saiyan God upgrade? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

