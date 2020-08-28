Dragon Ball Fans Are Hyped Following The Arrival Of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker

By Evan Valentine

Super Dragon Ball Heroes made waves recently thanks in part to the return of one of the biggest movie villains of Dragon Ball Z in Janemba, but perhaps the biggest element of the latest episode was the introduction of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker and fans were jazzed to see this power up finally make landfall. With the Time Patrol versions of Goku and Vegeta gaining the power up thanks in part to their allies from Universe 7, and the Xenoverse, lending their energy to the protagonists to give their Super Saiyan 4 forms a brand new shade of red!

Dragon Ball Super Saiyan 4
(Photo: Toei)

What do you think of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker? Was it everything you hoped for in this brand new transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

