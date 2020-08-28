Dragon Ball Fans Are Hyped Following The Arrival Of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker
Super Dragon Ball Heroes made waves recently thanks in part to the return of one of the biggest movie villains of Dragon Ball Z in Janemba, but perhaps the biggest element of the latest episode was the introduction of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker and fans were jazzed to see this power up finally make landfall. With the Time Patrol versions of Goku and Vegeta gaining the power up thanks in part to their allies from Universe 7, and the Xenoverse, lending their energy to the protagonists to give their Super Saiyan 4 forms a brand new shade of red!
What do you think of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker? Was it everything you hoped for in this brand new transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
Quadruple Wow
prevnext
Super saiyan 4 Limit Break. Wowowowow pic.twitter.com/ggPuMWmIKe— Danny Nguyen (@LordGooofy) August 27, 2020
Amazing Vegeta Team Up
prevnext
Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta And Xeno Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta! Theres something about this picture thats just .... really dope. pic.twitter.com/NiGV4RQIwG— Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) August 27, 2020
Good Design, Bad Execution
prevnext
And there they are. Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta (Their power up also changed the color of Hell itself - Peep the background). Dope designs. HORRIBLE Execution. pic.twitter.com/UM96nK3CdY— Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) August 27, 2020
All About The Aura
prevnext
I read it was Full Power Super Saiyan 4: Limit Breaker. Apparently Goku and Vegeta get powered up by Blue Goku and Vegeta, God Trunks, and Pan. Not sure if that constitutes as god ki SSJ4 but the aura is kinda neat. pic.twitter.com/LMk36Dvp57— MikaBDSM (@BdsmMika) August 28, 2020
Straight Fire
prevnext
The Xeno Super Saiyan 4 Warriors. Vegeta And Goku 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N8uAughG2R— Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) August 27, 2020
Serious Z Callback
prevnext
Dragon Fist
Super Dragon Ball Heroes / Dragon Ball Z pic.twitter.com/QbPsfdwyTa— Bergamo (@BergamoPosteo) August 27, 2020
Truly Epic
prevnext
A few Epic shots of Limit Breaker SSJ4 Goku & Vegeta from the New Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDhKRtz3fa— Rénaldo | サイヤ人. (@Renaldo_Saiyan) August 27, 2020
Slide 8prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.