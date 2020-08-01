Dragon Ball Promo Shares First Look at Goku and Vegeta's Double Dragon Fist

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is exploding with new power for Goku Xeno and Vegeta's Super Saiyan 4 forms, and a new promo for the franchise has shared the first look at Goku and Vegeta's Double Dragon Fist in action. As part of the Big Bang Mission arc expansion for the arcade game in Japan, Goku and Vegeta received an upgrade to their Super Saiyan 4 forms. As we have seen in the promotional anime series' newest episode, this is a much needed upgrade after the two of them fail to fend off a Janemba that has been powered up with stolen Super Saiyan 4 powers.

While there's no guarantee that we will see this form in the promotional anime series, a new promo for the arcade game shared by @DBSChronicles on Twitter teases just that with not only a good look at the Xeno Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker forms in action, but the first look at their finishing move. As it turns out, the two of them will team up for a powered up, doubled down version of Goku's Dragon Fist attack. If it's been animated like this, there is a good chance we'll be seeing it fairly soon! Check out the promo and judge for yourselves below:

GOKU:XENO & VEGETA:XENO DOUBLE DRAGON FIST IN #SDBH ANIME CONFIRMED!!! Also, SS4 Limit Breaker Ritual REVEALED!! pic.twitter.com/HAuQZwUsZu — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 1, 2020

There's a good chance that we will see this in action in the next episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series as it's titled "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4! Limits Surpassed!" According to @DBSChronicles, Episode 6 of the series is described as such, "During the fierce fight with Janemba, Salsa and Putine, the Demon Gods of the Dark Demon World, suddenly appear. Following their advice, Goku and Co. entrust Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno with their powers. Red light starts to scatter form the bodies of the two Xeno Warriors, and different colored aura envelopes them... How will this fight with mighty Janemba unfold?"

Are you excited to see Vegeta getting some shine alongside Goku in Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Excited to see how much more powerful their Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form is? How well do you think it will work against Janemba? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.