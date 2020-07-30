Watch: Dragon Ball Releases Big Bang Mission Episode 5

The time has finally come for more Super Dragon Ball Heroes! It has been weeks since fans were able to check in on the promo anime, but the show has made its big comeback today. You can check out the fifth episode of the anime's Big Bang Mission arc, and it is one that fans will not want to miss.

You can check out the episode above that has been subbed into English. The short episode begins with a brief reminder of what's gone down in the Big Bang Mission arc so far, but it moves on from that quickly. After all, Janemba is back, and that means our heroes just doubled their work.

The episode focuses on Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta as the pair take on Janemba. The villain, who was introduced back in Dragon Ball Z, looks a bit different thanks to his power up from Dr. W. After all, the fighter wields a smidge of Super Saiyan 4 thanks to the good doctor, and that had made the baddie insanely strong.

It doesn't take long before the Xeno pair realize they are out of their depths. They luck out when Goku and Vegeta show up from their battles to lend a helping hand. None of the Saiyans ever remember fighting Janemba before given his movie-star status. Janemba has never been considered a canon character by any stretch, but fans find it interesting that the baddie isn't even acknowledged in this non-canon anime.

Want to know more about this episode? You can check out its full synopsis below:

"Reborn by the hands of Dr. W, Janemba fights Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. As Janemba, who was infused with the power of Super Saiyan 4 fights, Goku and company who were fighting elsewhere appear as they follow Fu. When both the Gokus blow away Janemba with their attacks, with the gust of the wind, two shadows appear in the sky!!"

