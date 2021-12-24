Dragon Ball Heroes Trailer Teases the Anime’s New Saga

Dragon Ball Heroes has taken the opportunity to explore storylines and characters that the main series of Dragon Ball Super hasn’t explored, such as bringing characters from the past of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT to the forefront. Now, with the Big Bang Mission and the terrible reign of the mad scientist Fuu being brought to a close, a new trailer for Heroes has landed which might give us clues as to the future of the spinoff.

In the latest installments of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol found themselves battling against a resurrected Goku Black, who employed a new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose. With the Z Fighters managing to defeat this familiar threat, a new and improved Fuu arrived on the scene and had enough strength to take on not one, but two Gogetas. Employing the use of a strange new fusion, the Goku of the main universe and the Goku of the Time Patrol were able to ultimately take down the scientist, opening up the spinoff to a new threat to emerge.

The latest trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes highlights the battle between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Fuu, while also taking the opportunity to dive into the past of Dragon Ball Z by showing us some of the biggest battles of Gohan, who didn’t have a major role to play in the latest franchise but might have a role to play in the Ultra God Mission:

https://youtu.be/lDku6tgexVc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is unique in that its a spinoff anime that also has an arcade game running in Japan, using a card system that brings back heroes and villains from the past. One of the biggest elements of the series has been the inclusion of the Dark Demon Dimension, the homeland of the villain Dabura, which has introduced plenty of new heroes and villains via these side stories. With the anime bringing back the transformation of Super Saiyan 4 as well as introducing some major new transformations, Heroes certainly has grabbed the attention of many anime fans.

Are you hyped for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the spinoff series of the Shonen franchise of Akira Toriyama.