New Dragon Ball Heroes Trailer Dives Into The Shonen’s Past





Super Dragon Ball Heroes has taken the Shonen franchise into some wild directions that the main series hasn’t dared to tread in the past, but now, a new trailer hints at the idea that the spin-off series might be diving into the past to revisit what is considered one of the biggest battles in Dragon Ball Z History. With Heroes acting as both a television series and an arcade game, the two mediums continue to intertwine, with the Big Bang Mission giving us hints as to where the show is headed into the future.

In the latest installment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, viewers had the opportunity to witness to Gogetas, one of which was from the main universe and the other hailing from the universe of the Time Patrol, taking on a new form of the villainous Fuu. Even with the power of Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker respectively, the two Gogetas weren’t able to defeat the scientist from the Dark Demon Dimension thanks to his own unique fusion. With the final moments of the episode seeing a unique transfer of energy taking place between the two Gokus, fans are left wondering what this means for the series and if we’ll see a “Goku Squared” in the show’s future.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new trailer for “The Big Bang Mission,” taking us back to the past of the Majin Buu Saga to parallel the battle between Majin Vegeta and Goku in this new arc which sees Fuu attempting to create a new universe and get revenge for the loss of his people at the hands of the Time Patrol:

Since first falling under Babidi’s spell and becoming a Majin in order to gain a significant power boost, Vegeta hasn’t venture down the path of a villain since, instead joining the Z Fighters in the battles of Dragon Ball Super and testing his strength against the likes of Beerus, Freeza, Jiren, Zamasu, Granolah, and Moro to name a few. While it’s certainly possible that we could one day see Vegeta return to villainy, especially with the Z Fighter constantly getting the short end of the stick in fights, it doesn’t seem as though we’ll be seeing the return of Majin Vegeta any time soon in the main series, though Heroes might be a different story.

