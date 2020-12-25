Dragon Ball Heroes Unveils New Key Visual With Super Saiyan 4 Broly

✖

Dragon Ball Heroes is entering a new arc with the upcoming "Space-Time War" that is promising to bring back old heroes and villains into the fold for the spinoff series that has focused on the regular Z Fighters teaming up with the warriors of the Time Patrol and a new key visual not only gives us a hint as to the story, but also a better look at Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Broly! With this version of Broly being far different from the one we witnessed in the latest Dragon Ball Super film, it might be even more threatening!

For those who might not have been following Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the "Limit Breaker" form of Super Saiyan 4 is something of a nod to the Super Saiyan God form, with the Xeno-verse warriors managing to access it through a team of Saiyans concentrating their power on a single Saiyan. With Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol unleashing this power against a resurrected Janemba. This Broly will be the version that was introduced in the Dragon Ball Z movie series, though we have yet to see how on Earth he is going to access the power of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker, though if there is one thing that Heroes is known for, its introducing insane elements into the franchise.

Twitter User Dragon Ball Hype shared these key visuals that show off the new transformation for Broly, as well as a fusion team-up between Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Super Saiyan 4 Vegito that is sure to give the Legendary Super Saiyan some serious hurdles to overcome:

SDBH: BM6 Key Visual and new look at Broly SSJ4 Limitsbroken. Starts: January 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/suwt63cygi — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 25, 2020

The previous arc of Dragon Ball Heroes focused on Fuu attempting to re-make the universe using the power of the Universe Tree, assembling a band of former Dragon Ball Z villains in a bid to assist him in completing his task of gaining vengeance for the decimation of the Dark Demon Dimension. Though Fuu was defeated, it seems as if he will continue having a role in the series with the next arc of the Space-Time War!

What do you think of this brand new look at Broly's new Super Saiyan 4 form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!