Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Reportedly Announced

Shueisha recently wrapped its major convention celebrating its various Weekly Shonen Jump properties, Jump Festa, and Dragon Ball fans were admittedly disappointed that it ended without any updates for the future of the main series. But if reports from the event are to be believed, the Dragon Ball anime will be continuing in some capacity. It’s probably not what the majority of fans are waiting to see more of, but it was reportedly announced during the Dragon Ball Heroes stage presentation that the promotional anime series will be coming back for a second season.

As noted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, a second season of the promotional series was announced during the event. But the reason it’s not an outright confirmation just yet is that Dragon Ball Heroes also announced a new expansion for the original arcade game for a release in 2020, and reports are mixed in all directions.

Btw, Heroes Season 2 got announced today at Jump Festa. Probably March 2020.#SDBH pic.twitter.com/Ut9QngR2te — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 21, 2019

Super Dragon Ball Heroes announced it will begin the Big Bang Mission expansion in March 2020, so reports of this new expansion have cast doubts on the announcement of a second season. But considering the response to the promotional anime series, a second season isn’t entirely out of the question. Naturally there are no story details for the new anime season just yet, but ComicBook.com will be here with updates or a news of an official confirmation as it arrives!

If you wanted to catch up with the promotional anime series, Episode 18 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live. It’s titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.