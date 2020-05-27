Super Dragon Ball Heroes Is About to Make Goku and Vegeta's Life a Bit Harder

The third episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season Two has arrived, bringing back old foes for both Goku and Vegeta to spar against in their bid to save the universe, but it seems as if the preview for the next episode of the spin-off anime is promising to take our two Saiyan warriors and give them even more problems to fight their way through! With Fu resurrecting some of the biggest villains from Dragon Ball Z, and even Dragon Ball GT, Goku and Vegeta are definitely going to have their hands full as the Big Bang Mission continues!

The second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes began with the Gods of Destruction mistakenly believing that the "Toki Toki Bird" that was a part of the Xeno crew was the harbinger of destruction for the universe. With Beerus and company having the wrong bird in their sights, a fight between the feline fighter and the Saiyans of Earth began. Eventually, the Z Fighters learned the truth and discovered that the evil scientist, and refuge of the Dark Dimension, Fu was behind the plot to overtake the universe and re-write history to favor the demon realm. As the Goku and Vegeta we know are joined by their Xenoverse counterparts that have the ability to become Super Saiyan 4, it's clear that the season is only beginning to ramp up.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the preview text for the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' second season, seemingly continuing the fights that our two protagonists are having against Turles and Bojack as a dark energy begins to release from a sinister bird:

#SDBH BM Ep4: A Creeping Shadow! Mysterious man, Dr. W! "As Turles & Bojack are in a fierce fight w/ Goku & Vegeta, Dogidogi releases a dark light. Meanwhile, GokuX & VegetaX clash with Dr. W. He dodges all their attacks.

The reason behind his fearless smile is..?" No date. pic.twitter.com/dyUHKdZkRB — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) May 22, 2020

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is fun in that it can bring back characters that never appeared in the main continuity of the series, with the likes of Turles and Bojack having only ever appeared in Dragon Ball Z movies themselves. Perhaps the most surprising member of Fu's crew has to be Super 17, considering he was strictly a Dragon Ball GT character but considering Fu has the ability to pull characters from any time line, it makes sense!

How have you been enjoying the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.