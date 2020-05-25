Super Dragon Ball Heroes Fans are Mixed After the Latest Episode
Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently dropped a new episode of its promotional anime series, and it's been a mixed response from fans so far. The latest episode of the promotional anime continues the Big Bang Mission arc for the second season and introduces some new (but familiar) villains to the fold as Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks Xeno head to the Universe Tree in the hopes of taking down Fu before the multiverse is destroyed. The second season of the promotional anime is most likely going to be received just as well as the first season at this rate.
This could likely be due to a number of competing factors, so there's no real way to dig into the why fans aren't quite gelling with each new release. Because it's a non-canon promotional anime for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, it's dealing with a story that has no bearing on the rest of the franchise.
Not only that, but it's also the only Dragon Ball anime fans can dive into for the moment. If the original series was still airing, perhaps each of these new episodes wouldn't be getting as mixed of a reaction as they do now? But what do you think? Read on to see what fans are saying about Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Turles is Back and Biting
||OOC: Just watched episode 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission.
Greatest part is when Turles gave absolutely no fucks about super Saiyan Blue, his first thought process is to take a bite of that good ass fruit.
" Damn, that form is crazy homie. "
[ Takes a bite. ] pic.twitter.com/gsxzEVEssI— 『ʀᴇʙᴇʟ ᴡᴀʀʀɪᴏʀ』『バーダック』 (@StriveForPower) May 24, 2020
Let's Hope this Cool Fight Happens!
I hope there a Super 17 vs. Android 17 (DBS) fight Fingers Crossed in Super Dragon Ball Heroes 🤞 pic.twitter.com/zAzmfLBhtH— Rhyce (@Rhyce19) May 24, 2020
It Really is That Weird Though
Super Dragon Ball Heroes is so weird one episode we’ll see Turles and Bojack going toe to toe with Super Saiyan Blue Goku then the next episode Golden Cooler will be squaring up with SSBKK Vegetto— Kelp🌸 (@KelpBuccellati) May 22, 2020
It Really is that Wild
Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission episode 3 is out! Here, Goku and Vegeta fight against a resurrected Bojack and Turles. #Supersaiyanblue #Superdragonballheroes #Dragonballheroes #Fu #Xenotrunks #Bojack #Turles pic.twitter.com/dsVc4Tv8Ug— Blue Blizzard (@Dbchambersnews) May 22, 2020
"Honestly Kinda Enjoyed it"
Watched the new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes and honestly kinda enjoyed it. I guess having Bojack and Turles as enemies helps because it's people you're already familiar with and don't need backstory.
Also Turles just constantly eating the fruit is hilarious and sensical.— GS| Nathaniel (@NRDzilla) May 22, 2020
"Crying From Laughter"
Dragon Ball Super Heroes is so bad that I’m crying from laugher— Radee Rod (@UVL_KingRadee) May 24, 2020
"Stop Making That and Do Normal Dragon Ball Anime"
dragonball heroes is sooo dumb stop making that and do normal dragonball anime what people really want!— Jeza (@Jeza573) May 22, 2020
"KINDA Love it"
with each new dragon ball heroes series, it makes less & less sense and i KINDA love it.— → 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐄。 (@crxase) May 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.