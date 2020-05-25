Super Dragon Ball Heroes Fans are Mixed After the Latest Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently dropped a new episode of its promotional anime series, and it's been a mixed response from fans so far. The latest episode of the promotional anime continues the Big Bang Mission arc for the second season and introduces some new (but familiar) villains to the fold as Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks Xeno head to the Universe Tree in the hopes of taking down Fu before the multiverse is destroyed. The second season of the promotional anime is most likely going to be received just as well as the first season at this rate.

This could likely be due to a number of competing factors, so there's no real way to dig into the why fans aren't quite gelling with each new release. Because it's a non-canon promotional anime for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, it's dealing with a story that has no bearing on the rest of the franchise.

Not only that, but it's also the only Dragon Ball anime fans can dive into for the moment. If the original series was still airing, perhaps each of these new episodes wouldn't be getting as mixed of a reaction as they do now? But what do you think? Read on to see what fans are saying about Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!