Dragon Ball Heroes Makes Slick Dragon Ball GT Baby Callback

Super Dragon Ball Heroes can be considered the spiritual successor to Dragon Ball GT. It revisits the powerful Saiyan transformation of Super Saiyan 4 which brings the alien warrior race closer to their “ape roots”, it brings back a ton of old villains in dramatic new ways such was the case with the Super 17 saga, and it introduces two new characters that bare a striking resemble to the most unique villain of GT: Baby. The connection between the two series may be even closer than you think as the most recent episode shared a new nod to this outside of continuity series.

When Piccolo and Android 17 face off against the villains Oren and Kamin, Kamin manages to escape from Piccolo’s grasp by invoking an ability that Baby used on a regular basis. By turning herself into a “goop” like state, she was able to easily escape from Piccolo’s long arms and re-unite with her brother. Much like Baby, the brother and sister team are able to also possess characters if they get the chance, which they had with Vegeta. Ironically enough, Baby also took control of Vegeta in the early episodes of Dragon Ball GT.

Baby was a creation similar to that of Dragon Ball Z villain Cell, an organism that is more biological in scope than robotic. Unlike Cell, who absorbed androids into himself, Baby managed to change into this gelatin like form and entering into an open wound of his opponent to take over their body. This ability didn’t just give him power over Vegeta, it allowed him to eventually take control of every organism on earth in his war to eradicate the Saiyan race.

The GT villain was created by the Tuffle race, an alien species that was destroyed by the Saiyans years before the birth of Goku and Vegeta. Baby swore revenge but was eventually beaten by Goku thanks in part to the Super Saiyan 4 form.

Episode 12 of the series is now live and is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch.