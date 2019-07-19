Dragon Ball Heroes Teases Zamasu Turnaround

Making his mark as the third big villain of the Dragon Ball Super series, Zamasu has returned working with the villainous Hearts for reasons that have yet to be revealed. Clearly suffering battle damage following his “death” at the hands of the Omni-King at the end of his arc, the fused deity has found himself not only fighting Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks, but Jiren as well during these first thirteen episodes of the Toei Animation spin-off. However, does this return mean we may be seeing a new side of Zamasu?

Zamasu, when he had first appeared, had promised to “eradicate all mortals”, believing them to be a blight on the universe. Taking over the body of Goku from an alternate timeline, Zamasu teamed up with “himself” and the duo fused into one being, creating more than a few headaches for the trio of Saiyans in the main Dragon Ball Super series. One of the oaths that Zamasu had made was to never associate with mortals and do everything in his power to erase them from existence, so why is he teaming up with Hearts?

Trunks asks this very same question in Episode 13 of the spin-off series, wondering why the battered Kaioshin had decided to now team up with a mortal. Whether this means that Zamasu is simply using Hearts as a means to an end or if his goals have changed ever so slightly, we don’t necessarily see this as a heroic turn coming down the pike for the Super antagonist. It should be interesting to see how exactly Zamasu was brought back and whether he has change any further from the character he once was following his resurrection.

What do you think of the returned Zamasu to the series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Do you like his new design and spiffy new eyepatch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball Super.

If you wanted to catch up, Episode 13 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live and is titled “Super Hearts Joins the Fight! An All-Out Earthshaking Battle Fighters Assemble!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “Hearts has finally shown his true power! Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and a fearsome, evenly matched battle unfolds. How will this earthshaking battle end?”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.