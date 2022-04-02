Dragon Ball Heroes Debuts Episode 2 of Ultra God Mission Arc: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally launched the next episode of the new Ultra God Mission arc! The promotional anime series has gone far beyond where fans had initially expected to see it go as following the first season taking on the Prison Planet arc of the original arcade game in Japan, the promotional anime went on to take on several more arcs across an entire second season of episodes. Now the series is in the midst of a third wave of episodes that are taking on yet another huge arc that spans fights from across time and space for the future episodes.

With the third slate of episodes now adapting the Ultra God Mission arc, Goku and several unique fighters from across various dimensions have been recruited for a mysterious new tournament that involves opponents from all kinds of pockets of time and space. The newest episode of the series continues this tournament, but takes an unexpected direction with the immediate elimination of many of the various teams involved in the tournament before it’s all over. You can check out the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission is titled “Fierce Battle in the Super Space-Time Tournament! The Warriors in Black Strike!” and the synopsis for the episode is described as such, “The Super Space-Time Tournament unfolds as battles are fought in various locations. Then suddenly, the Warriors in Black appear before Goku and the others. What is the true purpose of their appearance? Watch out for a furious battle involving varying intentions!” As teased by the synopsis, the tournament takes a pretty quick turn.

It’s soon revealed that these mysterious warriors in black are a far more dangerous group than Goku and the others might realize, and more importantly, might even be more familiar than they expected. But as the fight against the former Supreme Kai of Time kicks into high gear and these warriors are revealed in full, fans will get to see all kinds of surprising new battles as the arc continues with future episodes. A release date for that third episode has yet to be revealed, however.

What do you think? How did you like the newest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes? What are you hoping to see before the Ultra God Mission ends?