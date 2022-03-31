Dragon Ball Has Finally Brought Back Future Gohan

✖

The Trunks of the future wouldn't have been able to become a Super Saiyan if not for the death of his mentor, Gohan, who had lost an arm before being ultimately destroyed by the Androids. While this version of Goku's son has yet to return from the grave in the main anime series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes takes no issue in bringing back various characters from the grave, as it seems that Future Gohan has returned to fight against the Z-Fighters in the Ultra God Mission.

In the latest story arc of Dragon Ball Heroes, the Super Space-Time Tournament has begun, plucking the Z-Fighters we knew, along with heroes and villains from the franchise that have been taken from their respective eras, and pitted against one another thanks to a rogue Kaioshin. While the identities of all her combatants that she has assembled have yet to be revealed, with the majority of them wearing masks to conceal their identities. While Future Gohan has yet to take off his mask, its clear that he is the one attempting to knock Trunks out of the fight as he seems to be backed by an insidious new energy that puts him on an even playing field with the Super Saiyan God son of Vegeta.

If you haven't had the chance to witness the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the second episode of the Ultra God Mission has landed online and features the return of the Son Gohan of the future who remains a fan favorite despite his limited appearances in the Shonen franchise:

The alternate timeline version of Gohan isn't slated to appear in the main series at any point in the future, but the Gohan that we've spent the majority of the Dragon Ball series with is set to take on a major role in the return of the Red Ribbon Army. With marketing material showing Goku's son front and center, Gohan is set to fight against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the newest androids that have spawned as a result of the return of the Red Ribbon.

