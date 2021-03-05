Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms New Arc with Upcoming Episode Title

✖

Dragon Ball Heroes is prepping to enter in a brand new arc that brings back some big names from Akira Toriyama's past, and it seems as if the title for the next episode of this popular anime spin-off proves that the "Space-Time War" is about to begin. With the arc teasing that the likes of Cell, Gohan, Freeza, Cooler, Hearts, and more are making their grand returns to the spin-off, it's clear that the outside of continuity series is looking to leave everything on the table following the battle against the original version of Broly and the demonic scientist Fuu.

In the previous episodes, we witnessed a staggering moment within the Dragon Ball franchise as two Vegitos were forced to team up in order to battle a version of Broly that had accessed the insane power of Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4. With the Vegito of our universe, who harnessed the power of Super Saiyan Blue, dragging Broly into a new universe created by Fuu, fans are left wondering what will be different in this new location as Goku scratches his head as to what just happened. With the Space-Time War hyping some big returns, it will be interesting to see the role that the new universe has in the adventures of both the Z Fighters we are familiar with and those in the Time Patrol.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the upcoming episode title that marks the beginning of the "Space-Time War" which will bring some familiar combatants into the world of the spin-off title that has ventured into areas that the main series would more than likely never visit:

#SDBH BM PR Anime 'New Space-Time War Arc' begins in Ep12. Ep12 is titled "A New Space-Time War! The Ultimate Fierce Battle begins!" Release: March 2021 pic.twitter.com/EIqgMxD8Vk — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 25, 2021

The return date for Dragon Ball Super's anime is anyone's guess at this point, with fans disappointed that Toei Animation has yet to announce the return of the series following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. With the Moro Arc having wrapped in the pages of the manga, and a new storyline beginning in the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it seems as if there is plenty of material for the anime's potential second season to cover.

Are you hyped to see the arrival of this new Super Dragon Ball Heroes Arc?