Dragon Ball Super Trends Globally as Fans Plead for New Season

It has been some time since Dragon Ball Super closed shop, but fans are not giving up on the anime just yet. While the manga carries the series forward, many are left wondering what plans are left for the show. After all, the anime went offline nearly three years ago, and fans are desperate for the show to return.

In fact, a topic started trending on social media recently that was all about the comeback. Dragon Ball Super found itself trending after Toonami began its run of the Tournament fo Power arc. Of course, fans who saw the show years ago were excited by the topic until they learned what it was about. Now, the hashtag is filled with fans asking for season two, and we cannot blame them.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

You can see a slew of the messages and pleas in the slides below. Fans from around the world were quick to ask when Dragon Ball Super would launch a comeback or new series entirely. At this point, there is no such word on when or if that will happen. Reports have run amok suggesting such a comeback is inevitable, but Toei Animation has kept mum on the subject. So for now, the best way to keep up-to-date with Goku is through the Dragon Ball Super manga. A new arc kicked off for 2021, and it plans to subject the Galactic Patrol to another wild villain.

What do you make of this trending topic? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will ever come back to air? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.