Dragon Ball Super Reveals "Battle of the Battles" Event

✖

Dragon Ball Super's anime is still on hiatus following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, but this isn't stopping Funimation and Toei Animation from celebrating the past of the series, as the companies have announced a new event, "Battle of the Battles" which will break down the biggest brawls of the sequel series. With the event based on polls from fans giving their votes for their favorite battles of the latest series that features the Z Fighters entering the world of the Gods and alternate realities, there is plenty for audiences to choose from when it comes to brawls.

When Dragon Ball Super first began, it landed as the first animated project in Akira Toriyama's franchise in years, with the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, pitting Goku against the God of Destruction, Beerus. With Son Goku learning how to harness the power of Super Saiyan God, the Z Fighters have boosted their power astronomically as they learned new techniques including the likes of Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct. As mentioned earlier, the anime is currently on hiatus, but the manga continues to march forward, having recently wrapped the saga of the Moro Arc and presenting new challenges in the storyline of Granolah The Survivor Arc, which will surely make their way to the small screen at some point in the future.

Funimation announced the live-streaming event, partnering with Toei Animation, that fans will be able to access later this month, diving into the past of the latest series for Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball and exploring what the fans believe to be the biggest fights so far of the anime:

We asked. You answered. 💥 The biggest fights in Dragon Ball Super will be revealed in Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Battles, a global fan event hosted by Funimation and @ToeiAnimation! More info: https://t.co/QlCyQf3V1p pic.twitter.com/ATgf7GoQCl — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 2, 2021

In fighting the likes of Beerus, Freeza, Zamasu, Goku Black, Jiren, and countless other foes, Dragon Ball Super has been able to give fans some of the biggest brawls of the series to date and there definitely is a lot of different fights to choose from for this upcoming event.

What was your favorite fight of Dragon Ball Super? What was your favorite fight from Dragon Ball as a whole? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.